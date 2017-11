(Reuters) - The S&P and the Nasdaq opened at record highs on Wednesday, as better-than-expected private jobs data added to the upbeat sentiment following healthy third-quarter earnings reports.

Traders work on the floor of the American Stock Exchange (AMEX) at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, U.S., October 27, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 100.95 points, or 0.43 percent, to 23,478.19. The S&P 500 .SPX gained 9.52 points, or 0.36 percent, to 2,584.78. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 31.71 points, or 0.47 percent, to 6,759.38.