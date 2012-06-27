Tropical Storm Debby weakens to depression over Florida

MIAMI (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Debby was downgraded to a depression after coming ashore on Florida’s Gulf Coast on Tuesday, as its top winds dropped below the threshold to make its a full-blown cyclone, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

It said Debby, which still promised to dump more rain on flooded inland areas, had maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour as it moved slowly on an east or northeast track across the Florida peninsula.

“The tropical storm warning for the Gulf Coast of Florida has been discontinued,” the Miami-based hurricane center said in a late Tuesday evening advisory.