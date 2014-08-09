FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tropical storm warning lifted for all Hawaii as Iselle passes by
August 9, 2014 / 3:57 AM / 3 years ago

Tropical storm warning lifted for all Hawaii as Iselle passes by

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KAPAAU Hawaii (Reuters) - A tropical storm warning has been lifted for all Hawaii, after the storm, Iselle, battered the state, said Ray Tanabe, acting director of the National Weather Service in the Pacific region.

As Hawaii residents clean up from Tropical Storm Iselle, they are bracing for the arrival of Category 2 Hurricane Julio which is expected to make landfall as early as Sunday.

Reporting by Ken Wills in Kapaau and Malia Matthoch McManus in Honolulu, Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Robert Birsel

