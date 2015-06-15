FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NHC says 90 percent chance of cyclone in south-central Gulf of Mexico
June 15, 2015 / 5:10 PM / 2 years ago

NHC says 90 percent chance of cyclone in south-central Gulf of Mexico

(Reuters) - A broad area of low pressure over the south-central Gulf of Mexico has a high, or 90 percent, chance of becoming a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Monday.

“Tropical storm conditions are possible along portions of the middle and upper Texas coast and the western Louisiana coast Monday night and Tuesday,” the NHC said.

Upper-level winds are forecast to become more favorable for development while this system moves northwest across the western Gulf of Mexico, the Miami-based weather forecaster added.

