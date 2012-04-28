One killed, more than a dozen hurt as storm blows over St. Louis tent

(Reuters) - One person was killed and more than a dozen others injured on Saturday when a thunderstorm packing high winds blew down a sports bar’s beer tent on to baseball fans celebrating after a St. Louis Cardinals’ game, police said.

Several of those injured when the tent blew over were listed in critical condition at area hospitals, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Officer Sherri Bruns told Reuters. The tent was set up as a beer garden at Kilroy’s Sports Bar about a block from Busch Stadium, home to the Cardinals.

Bruns said others were being treated for less serious injuries.

The person killed was identified only as a male.

St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson told local television station KMOX that 17 people were injured, five of whom were in serious or critical condition.

Bruns, the police officer, said the storm, which brought wind, heavy rain and some hail, moved quickly through the St. Louis area. The storm struck about an hour after the end of the Cardinal’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

“I thought a train fell off the track,” the bar’s owner, Art Randall, told the St Louis Post-Dispatch. “We all ducked for cover. Everything was going sideways. I had metal chairs ripping across the beer garden.”

The National Weather Service posted a tornado warning for the St. Louis area Saturday, with a risk of baseball-sized hail.