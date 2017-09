A totaled Porsche rests against the foundation of a home destroyed by the Memorial Day weekend floods in Wimberley, Texas May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Tamir Kalifa

(Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama on Friday signed a disaster declaration for areas in Texas hit by storms and flooding that killed at least 21 people this week and prompted evacuations.

The statement from the White House said the declaration would open up federal funds to assist residents, businesses and governments reeling from the major disaster to help rebuild.