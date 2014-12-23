FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tornadoes blamed for numerous injuries, major damage in Mississippi
December 23, 2014 / 11:30 PM / 3 years ago

Tornadoes blamed for numerous injuries, major damage in Mississippi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A severe thunderstorm wall cloud is seen over the area of Canton, Mississippi April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

JACKSON, Miss. (Reuters) - Tornadoes unleashed by thunderstorms along the U.S. Gulf Coast struck southeastern Mississippi on Tuesday, causing numerous injuries and extensive damage to homes and businesses in at least two counties, a state emergency management spokesman said.

One of the heaviest-hit areas was a commercial district along the U.S. Highway 98 bypass in the town of Columbia in Marion County, about 30 miles west of Hattiesburg, the spokesman, Greg Flynn, told Reuters. He said some people were severely hurt, but he was unable to quantify the full extent of the injuries.

Reporting by Emily Le Coz in Jackson, Miss.; Additional reporting and writing by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Eric Walsh

