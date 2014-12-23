Tornadoes blamed for numerous injuries, major damage in Mississippi

A severe thunderstorm wall cloud is seen over the area of Canton, Mississippi April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

JACKSON, Miss. (Reuters) - Tornadoes unleashed by thunderstorms along the U.S. Gulf Coast struck southeastern Mississippi on Tuesday, causing numerous injuries and extensive damage to homes and businesses in at least two counties, a state emergency management spokesman said.

One of the heaviest-hit areas was a commercial district along the U.S. Highway 98 bypass in the town of Columbia in Marion County, about 30 miles west of Hattiesburg, the spokesman, Greg Flynn, told Reuters. He said some people were severely hurt, but he was unable to quantify the full extent of the injuries.