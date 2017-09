U.S. President Barack Obama delivers remarks at the Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Tuesday that he had spoken with Texas Governor Greg Abbott and assured him he could count on help from the federal government as the state recovers from deadly floods.

Abbott has declared a state of disaster in 24 Texas counties affected by flash flooding that left at least six people dead.

Obama made the remarks to reporters in the Oval Office.