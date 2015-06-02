FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Damage from severe weather in Oklahoma in May could top $150 million
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
June 2, 2015 / 10:30 PM / 2 years ago

Damage from severe weather in Oklahoma in May could top $150 million

Heide Brandes

2 Min Read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Reuters) - Damage from tornadoes, floods and severe storms in Oklahoma in May that killed at least six people and damaged hundreds of structures could top $150 million, state Emergency Management Director Albert Ashwood said on Tuesday.

The severe weather that brought tornadoes at the start of the month and floods at the end caused $13 million in damage on the state’s roads, bridges and other infrastructure, Ashwood told a news conference.

Seventy of the 77 counties in the state reported storm-related damage.

Governor Mary Fallin, a Republican, has asked for a presidential disaster declaration for parts of the state, which would free up federal funds to help rebuild from storms that left paths of destruction.

“It’s the worst I’ve seen,” Fallin said at the same news conference, in regard to the flooding.

“It’s been a very challenging week for all of our emergency responders and state offices because there are just so many counties that we have to cover. But we will get through this.”

Oklahoma may have up to 50 counties that qualify for federal assistance, said Ashwood.

The state, which has an economy estimated at about $165 billion a year, is a major energy and agricultural producer.

Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.