#U.S.
November 2, 2012 / 7:42 PM / 5 years ago

White House mulling response to fuel shortage post Sandy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A "no gas" sign is seen in front of a vehicle that ran out of fuel in front of a gas station in Staten Island due to shortages following Hurricane Sandy, in New York November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

ON BOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - The White House will continue to look at possibilities to help respond to problems from superstorm Sandy but had no announcement to make on whether tapping oil reserves was being considered as part of the effort, a spokesman said on Friday.

“I don’t have any new measures to announce,” White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters when asked whether the United States would consider tapping the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to offset fuel shortages from the storm.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Jackie Frank

