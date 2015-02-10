Serial flight stowaway jailed in Florida, nabbed at beach resort

TAMPA, Fla. (Reuters) - A woman notorious for sneaking onto commercial flights has been jailed in North Florida, where she was caught checking into a beach resort under a false name, authorities said on Tuesday.

Marilyn Hartman managed to board a flight from Minnesota to Jacksonville, Florida on Sunday without a ticket, according to an arrest report from the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office.

At the northeast Florida airport, the 63-year-old stowaway was asked by a resort shuttle driver if she was another woman with a reservation at the Omni Amelia Island Plantation Resort.

Claiming she was, Hartman checked into a $300 per night villa under the false name, according to the police report.

Later that day, the real woman with the reservation arrived, and hotel staff called the room and requested that she come to the front desk. Hartman then disappeared, police said.

She was found the next day in a resort room undergoing renovation, at which time she was detained by security, the arrest report said.

Hartman, a retired legal secretary, has gained national attention for hanging airports without tickets and attempting to board flights. She is currently homeless, the arrest report said.

She has been arrested multiple times and sentenced to jail including last year in California after sneaking onto a Southwest Airlines flight from San Jose to Los Angeles.

In Florida, Hartman faces charges of fraud/impersonation, defrauding an innkeeper and trespassing, the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Her bond was set at more than $50,000 during a court hearing on Tuesday, according to the Nassau County clerk’s office.

The Transportation Security Administration did not immediately respond to a request for comment.