Serial airplane stowaway gets six months in Chicago mental health center

(Reuters) - A woman barred from airports around the United States for trying to evade security and board flights without a ticket was sentenced on Thursday to six months in a mental health center, after she pleaded guilty to trespassing at a Chicago airport.

A Cook County Circuit judge ordered Marilyn Hartman, 64, to spend six months in treatment at a mental health facility and two years of probation, court records show, after she tried to board an airport bus at O‘Hare International Airport last month.

Hartman, described by police as a habitual trespasser and stowaway, was arrested in February at the bus shuttle center outside a flight terminal, an airport spokesman said.

The retired legal secretary was arrested at least four times last year at two different Chicago airports for loitering near security checkpoints, trespassing and in one case causing a disturbance on an airplane after boarding with a valid ticket.

Hartman has been arrested on charges of trespassing or loitering at airports in San Jose, California, and San Francisco and at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix.

She has been sentenced to probation or jail terms on several such misdemeanor charges.