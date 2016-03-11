Serial airplane stowaway ordered to jail in Chicago: local media

(Reuters) - A woman barred from airports around the United States for trying to evade security and board flights without a ticket has been ordered to jail after she left a mental health facility in Chicago, local media reported.

Cook County Judge William Raines on Thursday ordered Marilyn Hartman, 64, to jail without bond a day after she left a treatment facility twice in violation of her probation, the NBC affiliate in Chicago reported.

“Marilyn’s having a difficult time,” her attorney Roe-Taylor told NBC5 in Chicago. “This is a real struggle for her.”

On March 4, Hartman was ordered to spend six months in treatment at a mental health facility and two years of probation, court records show, after she tried to board an airport bus at O‘Hare International Airport last month.

Hartman, described by police as a habitual trespasser and stowaway, was arrested in February at the bus shuttle center outside a flight terminal, an airport spokesman said.

The retired legal secretary was arrested at least four times last year at two different Chicago airports for loitering near security checkpoints, trespassing and in one case causing a disturbance on an airplane after boarding with a valid ticket.

Hartman has been arrested on charges of trespassing or loitering at airports in San Jose, California, and San Francisco and at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix.

She has been sentenced to probation or jail terms on several such misdemeanor charges.