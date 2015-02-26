FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Two street racing spectators killed in Los Angeles: local media
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
February 26, 2015 / 5:20 PM / 3 years ago

Two street racing spectators killed in Los Angeles: local media

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - An out-of-control car in an illegal street race struck and killed two spectators and badly wounded a third person in Los Angeles early on Thursday, and the driver later fled the scene, Southern California media reported.

Television news footage showed several tire marks on a street in the suburban San Fernando Valley section of the city where the bystanders were struck.

“There are preliminary indications it was street racing,” Los Angeles police Captain John McMahon told local television station KTLA. “This is something that’s publicized as glamorous entertainment but street racing is criminal, it’s deadly and often results in fatalities and serious injuries.”

KTLA and local television station KABC, citing police, reported that three spectators at the race were struck by a Ford Mustang and that two of the people died and another was badly hurt.

The driver of the Mustang left the scene, abandoning the vehicle on the sidewalk, and another motorist in the fatal race drove away, local media reported.

Los Angeles police spokeswoman Rosario Herrera confirmed that two people died when they were struck by a vehicle traveling at high speed, but she could not immediately say if their deaths involved street racing.

Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Cynthia Johnston

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.