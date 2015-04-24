Louis Dreyfus takes legal action over U.S.-Mexico sugar deal: filing

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Louis Dreyfus Commodities’ Imperial Sugar Co has filed a legal complaint against the U.S. government over a sugar trade pact between the United States and Mexico, according to a court document filed on Friday.

The company is contesting a decision by the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) rejecting the company’s challenge to a sugar trade deal signed by the U.S. and Mexican governments, the summons filed in the Court of International Trade showed.

The ITC last month voted unanimously to reject challenges from Imperial Sugar and fellow cane refiner AmCane Sugar that said the deal, which established floor prices and a quota for sugar imports from Mexico, would hurt their businesses.

Imperial Sugar and AmCane Sugar LLC has asked the ITC to review agreements designed to end a trade dispute between the two countries, saying it could starve them of supplies and hurt margins.