Rap mogul "Suge" Knight charged with murder, attempted murder

A view of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Twin Towers Correctional Facility where rap mogul Marion "Suge" Knight is being held is seen in Los Angeles, California January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Rap mogul Marion “Suge” Knight was charged with murder and attempted murder on Monday in connection with an incident in which prosecutors say he ran over two men in a Southern California parking lot, killing one of them.

Knight, the 49-year-old co-founder of the hip hop label Death Row Records, was charged with one count each of murder and attempted murder, and two counts of felony hit-and-run, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.