FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Debut summer 'supermoon' hangs in the summer sky
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Science News
July 13, 2014 / 3:35 PM / 3 years ago

Debut summer 'supermoon' hangs in the summer sky

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Supermoon rises over downtown Kansas City, Missouri July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Dave Kaup

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A “supermoon” rose above cities from Los Angeles to London on Saturday night, the first of three times this year the full moon will orbit nearer the earth and appear unusually large and bright.

The supermoon is technically known as a “perigee moon,” and occurs when the moon is full as it reaches perigee, the point of its orbit closest to the earth, The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) said in a statement. It looks largest when it’s closest to the horizon - an optical illusion.

“However, if it gets people out and looking at the night sky and maybe hooks them into astronomy, then it’s a good thing,” Geoff Chester of the US Naval Observatory, said on NASA’s website.

A 2013 supermoon was 14 percent bigger and 30 percent more luminous than the average full moon of that year, NASA said.

Two additional supermoons are expected in 2014, one on Aug. 10 and another on Sept. 9, NASA said. August’ s supermoon is expected to be the most remarkable of the year.

Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.