Surfing spaniels hit the waves in California

LOS ANGELES, (Reuters) - More than 60 dogs gave cats a rest and instead chased waves during the eighth annual Surf City Surf Dog competition at Huntington Beach near Los Angeles.

Dogs and their owners came from as far away as Australia and Brazil to compete in California on Sunday, with more than 2,000 spectators, as the pets wore lifejackets and tried to avoid wiping out in the unusually high waves.

The dogs competed individually or in tandem with their owner and were judged on a variety of skills, including the length of their ride and their confidence on the board.