Aspiring pro surfer charged with attempted murder in Hawaii

(Reuters) - An aspiring professional surfer and model in Hawaii has been charged with attempted murder over accusations she rammed her car into an elderly woman at the parking garage of a Waikiki apartment complex, prosecutors said on Monday.

Jill Hansen, 30, is accused of plowing her car into a 73-year-old woman on Wednesday after the older woman exited her own vehicle, said Honolulu City Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Dave Koga.

Koga declined to offer a motive in the incident, which left Elizabeth Conklin hospitalized with cuts, bruises and a head wound. The incident was interrupted when a witness smashed the rear window of Hansen’s car with a crow bar, Koga said.

Hansen, who describes herself on social media as a professional surfer and model and who has created her own line of wetsuits, fled the scene and was arrested by police hours later in the nearby neighborhood of Manoa, Koga said.

Hansen has been cited several times in the past four years for reckless driving, Koga said, and has at least two traffic-related cases pending. She is being held on $1 million bail, Koga said.

She has been charged with attempted murder in the second degree, which carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole, Koga said. She is due to appear in court later on Monday.