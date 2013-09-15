FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 15, 2013 / 12:28 AM / 4 years ago

Suzuki recalls 193,936 SUVs, SX4s over air bags

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Japan’s Suzuki Motor Co is recalling 193,936 Grand Vitara SUVs and SX4s cars because of a defective air bag sensor mat in the front passenger seat, U.S. officials said.

The recall covers Grand Vitaras from the 2006 through 2011 model years and the 2007 through 2011 SX4 small cars, according to a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration letter acknowledging the recall.

Sensor mats measure passengers’ weight and determine if the air bag should deploy. Children can be hurt if the sensor cannot determine who is sitting in the seat.

The letter said the sensor mat installed in the front passenger seat may fail because of repeated flexing. During a crash, the air bag will deploy regardless of whether the person is an adult or a child.

There have been no reports of accidents or injuries. Suzuki will notify owners starting in October and dealers will replace mats for free, the letter said.

Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Dan Whitcomb and Philip Barbara

