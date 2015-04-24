Despite doubters, swaps group ISDA touts central role in market reform

MONTREAL (Reuters) - When Scott O‘Malia, chief executive officer of the International Swaps and Derivatives Association, took the stage at the trade group’s 30th annual general meeting this week, he explained the strength of ISDA as “in a word, relevance.”

To maintain relevance, however, the association needs to adapt to market reforms that in some ways may make ISDA less likely to hold sway.

ISDA has been central to the growth of privately traded derivatives, fighting off regulation in the 1990s, helping grow the market to more than $700 trillion, and also lobbying heavily to guide reforms since 2008 when the contracts were blamed as a key contributor to the financial crisis.

Since the crisis, the group has faced complaints that it has helped to slow and impede reforms meant to reduce the risks that derivatives contracts pose to the global financial system, in order to protect the profits its largest bank members make from keeping trading centered around them.

O‘Malia says ISDA is not trying to protect old trading patterns.

“We are not rooted to a simple OTC market structure that is only defending those issues,” he said. “We want to make sure that the markets where swaps and derivatives are traded are safe and efficient whether it’s cleared, uncleared, bilateral or exchange traded.”

O‘Malia was named ISDA CEO in July. He was previously a commissioner at the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

The group is focused on harmonizing regulations across Europe, the U.S. and other regions. It is developing standard margining practices and standardizes numerous trading procedures as well as offering data, advocacy and research that O‘Malia says will keep ISDA central to markets in the long term.

But as alternative trading options arise that have less need for ISDA’s solutions, the group may also need to overcome some lingering resentments from previous years, when some asset managers keen to access central clearing and new trading systems expressed frustration that ISDA was standing in the way.

The New York Federal Reserve revoked a mandate it gave ISDA to help develop central clearinghouses for asset managers in 2010, after some funds complained that bank members in the association were instead trying to stem their access, said two people familiar with the actions.

Clearinghouses assume the risk that a trade counterparty fails. By taking over the credit risk they open trading possibilities for investors to any other trading partner, instead of just the most highly-rated banks, which is how trading had been conducted during most of the history of the privately traded derivatives markets.

ISDA is also being sued alongside major banks by a group of pension funds, other investors, and former broker MF Global, after allegations that it worked with banks to stem attempts at exchange trading of credit derivatives immediately after the crisis. The case is scheduled to be heard next year in New York.

A key theme at this week’s ISDA’s meeting was to stress the importance of derivatives in enabling companies, pension funds and other firms to offset risks to better manage their businesses.

At the conference, CFTC Chairman Timothy Massad said, “the derivatives markets have become integral to the growth of the global economy by enabling businesses of all types to manage risk.”

But many are wary of their use and question whether they may add more risks to the economy than they offset.

“The derivatives that serve a relatively useful hedging function and are relatively safe, are very few relative to the entire derivatives market,” said James Rickards, an attorney and author who was the principal negotiator at hedge fund Long-Term Capital Management when it was wound down in 1998.

“Derivatives are a form of debt, or leverage - it’s the leverage that increases risk. Rather than being risk-reducing they are risk-increasing, and they do so in ways that mask the real risk, which comes home to roost eventually.”