U.S. swap spreads hit uncharted negative levels

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. five-and 10-year interest rate swap spreads touched record negative levels on Thursday as hedging on corporate supply and rising Treasuries yields pushed a key gauge of corporate borrowing costs further below those of the U.S. government.

Swap spreads approximate the difference between the yields on U.S. Treasuries and the interest rates on dollar swap contracts which gauge the borrowing costs of top U.S. banks.

Some financial firms including mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs) are feeling the squeeze from the negative swap spreads that soured their hedges.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT said on Tuesday it had unrealized losses of $18.7 million or $2.04 a share on its interest rate hedging portfolio in the third quarter.

“Since the majority of our interest rate hedges were in the form of interest rate swaps, this further contributed to our third-quarter mark-to-market losses,” it said in a statement.

The five-year dollar swap spread was quoted at -8.25 basis points, down 1 basis point from Wednesday’s close, according to Tradeweb.

The 10-year swap spread slipped to -10.50 basis points from -9.50 late on Tuesday.

Wall Street dealers’ reduced swap exposure due to more stringent capital rules has also exacerbated this deepening move in swap spreads, analysts said.

Some analysts said five- and 10-year swap spreads would return to positive territory once hedging demand diminishes with corporate issuance into year-end.

Others were not so sure.

“Even if corporate issuance goes down later this year, dealers’ balance-sheet constraints may intensify,” said Amrut Nashikkar, interest rate strategist at Barclays in New York.

“It’s a demonstration of the cost imposed by balance-sheet constraints.”

Some players have entered into swap contracts to receive fixed-rate cash flows to hedge the corporate bonds they either issue or purchase, pushing swap rates below Treasuries yields.

So far this week, companies have raised $15.7 billion in the investment-grade credit market, bringing their year-to-date issuance to $1.13 trillion, according to IFR, a unit of Thomson Reuters.

Meanwhile, five- and 10-year Treasuries yields hovered at their highest in three months and seven weeks, respectively, on bets the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates at its Dec. 15-16 meeting due to further economic improvement. [US/] [FED/DIARY]