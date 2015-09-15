FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss bank La Roche settles with U.S. authorities over tax offenses
September 15, 2015 / 3:48 PM / 2 years ago

Swiss bank La Roche settles with U.S. authorities over tax offenses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Basel-based bank La Roche, which was sold to Swiss lender Raiffeisen’s subsidiary Notenstein Private Bank earlier this year, will pay a fine of nearly $9.3 million for helping Americans avoid taxes, U.S. authorities said on Tuesday.

The non-prosecution agreement means it will not face criminal charges under a U.S. Justice Department voluntary program to report suspected tax evasion in U.S.-related accounts.

Thirty-five Swiss banks have reached deals with the department under the program.

La Roche, which was founded in 1787 and is among the oldest banks in Switzerland, was bought by Notenstein in February.

At the time, the two banks said all business activities and staff at La Roche would gradually be moved to Notenstein within six months, except for clients with any connection to the United States.

The United States aims to reach similar accords with all 100 eligible Swiss banks by year’s end.

Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Eric Walsh

