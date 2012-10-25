FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. State Dept says hopes all sides in Syria honor ceasefire
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Trump’s ‘business-friendly’ gun plan will worsen global conflicts
Commentary
Trump’s ‘business-friendly’ gun plan will worsen global conflicts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 25, 2012 / 5:25 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. State Dept says hopes all sides in Syria honor ceasefire

Paul Eckert

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States hopes the Syrian government and its opponents will honor a planned ceasefire in Syria for the Eid al-Adha holiday, the State Department said on Thursday while voicing skepticism about Damascus’ record on keeping agreements.

“What we are hoping and expecting is that they will not just ‘talk the talk’ of ceasefire, but that they will ‘walk the walk,’ beginning with the regime, and we will be watching very closely,” State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland told reporters at a news briefing.

“The Syrian regime in particular is good at making promises and less good at following through,” she said.

Reporting By Andrew Quinn; Editing by Stacey Joyce

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.