Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron speaks as U.S. President Barack Obama listens during a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, May 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron on Monday said he has not made a decision to arm the opposition in Syria, but that Britain can do more through technical assistance and other help to the Syrian opposition.

Speaking at a joint news conference with U.S. President Barack Obama, Cameron said helping the opposition was key to preventing the growth of extremists in Syria.