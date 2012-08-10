U.S. slaps fresh sanctions on Hezbollah over Syria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Friday imposed a new round of economic sanctions against Hezbollah for providing support to Syria’s government, the Obama administration’s latest action aimed at stopping President Bashar al-Assad from violently suppressing Syrian people.

Hezbollah has been providing training, advice and extensive logistical support to the government of Syria, the U.S. Treasury said in a statement announcing the financial penalties.

The U.S. sanctions will freeze any assets Hezbollah may have under U.S. jurisdiction and prohibit Americans and U.S. companies from dealing with them.

The Treasury Department also said Hezbollah has directly trained Syrian government officials within the country and has facilitated the training of Syrian forces by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The United States has already blocked Syria’s central bank and top Syrian government officials from U.S. markets. On Friday, the administration also imposed sanctions on Syria’s state-run oil company Sytrol for having provided gasoline to Iran.