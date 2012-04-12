FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama, Merkel: Assad not complying with Annan pact: White House
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 12, 2012 / 12:14 AM / 5 years ago

Obama, Merkel: Assad not complying with Annan pact: White House

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama and German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in a phone conversation on Wednesday that the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was not complying with a peace agreement negotiated by U.N. and Arab League envoy Kofi Annan, the White House said.

Damascus had agreed to a U.N. Security Council-backed deadline of Tuesday to withdraw troops from Syrian towns and stop using heavy weapons.

That missed deadline was supposed to be followed by a full ceasefire by the Syrian army and opposition forces on Thursday morning, but fierce fighting has continued.

“On Syria, the president and chancellor shared the concern that the Assad government was not complying with the terms of the agreement negotiated by Kofi Annan and continued to engage in unacceptable brutality against its own people,” the White House said in a statement about Obama’s call with Merkel.

“They agreed that this underscored the need for the U.N. Security Council to come together to take more resolute action.”

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Eric Beech

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.