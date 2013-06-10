U.S. could decide to arm Syrian rebels as early as this week: U.S. official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States could make a decision as early as this week on whether to arm Syrian rebels, a U.S. official said on Monday.

The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the question of whether to arm rebels is on the agenda of White House meetings during the early part of this week.

The possible move by the United States to arm the rebels who are fighting President Bashar al-Assad’s government forces, was first reported by the Associated Press late on Sunday.