U.S. confirms suspension on non-lethal assistance to northern Syria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has suspended all further deliveries of non-lethal assistance into northern Syria, the White House confirmed on Wednesday.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest said the Obama administration was concerned about reports that Islamic Front forces have seized buildings belonging to Syria’s Supreme Military Council.

“As a result of the situation ... the United States has suspended all further deliveries of non-lethal assistance into northern Syria,” Earnest said, adding that humanitarian assistance was not affected by the move.

The United States is consulting with Free Syrian Army General Salim Idriss and his staff to inventory supplies of U.S. equipment, Earnest added.