Obama says Russia's involvement in Syria indicates Assad is worried
September 11, 2015 / 7:51 PM / 2 years ago

Obama says Russia's involvement in Syria indicates Assad is worried

U.S. President Barack Obama departs to travel to a town hall meeting with service members at Fort Meade, from the White House in Washington September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Friday that Russia’s escalated military involvement in Syria is an indication that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is worried and is turning to Russian advisers for help.

Obama said the United States is going to be engaging Russia, whose military involvement could prevent a political resolution being sought by Washington to end Assad’s rule.

The United States will tell Russia that its support of Assad is “doomed to failure,” Obama said in a town hall meeting with U.S. military service members to mark the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

Reporting by Julia Edwards; Editing by Sandra Maler and Eric Beech

