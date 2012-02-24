Obama says time for killing of Syrian citizens to end

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The international community must band together in pressuring Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad to step down, President Barack Obama said on Friday, as rescue workers began evacuating wounded civilians from a besieged Syrian city.

“All of us seeing the terrible pictures coming out of Syria and Homs recently recognize it is absolutely imperative for the international community to rally in sending a clear message to President Assad that it is time for a transition,” Obama told reporters.

“It is prime time to stop the killing of Syrian citizens by their own government,” he said after a meeting with Danish Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt of Denmark.