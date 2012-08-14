FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. lifts sanctions on Syria's former prime minister
August 14, 2012 / 2:32 PM / in 5 years

U.S. lifts sanctions on Syria's former prime minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Tuesday lifted financial sanctions against former Syrian Prime Minister Riyad Hijab after his decision to leave Bashar al-Assad’s government.

The U.S. Treasury is ending its freeze on assets Hijab may have held under U.S. jurisdiction, the department said in a statement. Nearly 30 senior officials in Assad’s government are on the U.S. Treasury’s list of persons hit with asset freezes, including Syria’s new prime minister, Wael Nader Al-Halqi.

Reporting By Rachelle Younglai; Editing by Doina Chiacu

