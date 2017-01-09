FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cruz meeting with Taiwan president has 'no bearing' on U.S. China policy: White House
January 9, 2017 / 6:22 PM / 7 months ago

Cruz meeting with Taiwan president has 'no bearing' on U.S. China policy: White House

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen visits the Suyapa Cathedral in Tegucigalpa, Honduras January 9, 2017.Jorge Cabrera

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A weekend meeting between Republican U.S. Senator Ted Cruz and Taiwan's president, Tsai Ing-wen, has no bearing on U.S. policy on China, the White House said on Monday.

The meeting, during a Houston stopover by Tsai en route to Central America, was initiated by Cruz, a senator from Texas, and was not encouraged by the Obama administration, spokesman Josh Earnest said.

"The meeting doesn't have any bearing whatsoever on our continued pursuit of a one-China policy that benefits the United States and Taiwan," Earnest said at a news briefing.

Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe and Mohammad Zargham; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

