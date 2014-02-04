FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Neiman Marcus breach potentially exposed data at 77 stores: CFO
February 4, 2014 / 4:16 PM / 4 years ago

Neiman Marcus breach potentially exposed data at 77 stores: CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A data breach at upscale U.S. retailer Neiman Marcus potentially exposed payment card information from transactions at 77 of 85 stores between July and October of last year, the company’s chief information officer told a U.S. Senate committee on Tuesday.

There was no indication the data breach compromised transactions on the company’s website or at restaurants, and PIN data was not compromised, CIO Michael Kingston told the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.

Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Jim Loney and Sandra Maler

