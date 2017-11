WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republicans’ version of a tax cut bill will delay corporate rate cuts by one year to take effect in 2019, and will not include a repeal of Obamacare’s individual mandate, Republican Senate Finance Committee member Bill Cassidy said.

Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) speaks about healthcare reform in Washington, U.S., October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

”It’ll be in the initial proposal,” Cassidy, referring to the tax rate delay, told reporters ahead of the plan’s release later on Thursday.