Michigan officials criminally charged in Flint water crisis: report
Two top Michigan health officials have been criminally charged for their roles in the handling of the Flint water crisis, the Detroit Free Press reported on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON Any tax reform plan that includes a border adjustment tax would likely not pass the U.S. Senate, its Republican Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell, said in an interview with Bloomberg Television on Tuesday.
McConnell added that any tax plan would also have to be revenue neutral.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey and David Alexander Editing by W Simon)
WASHINGTON U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson signaled on Wednesday that he would like more help from China in pressing North Korea over issues including its nuclear program.