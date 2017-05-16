U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks during a media briefing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. in this file photo dated April 25, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON Any tax reform plan that includes a border adjustment tax would likely not pass the U.S. Senate, its Republican Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell, said in an interview with Bloomberg Television on Tuesday.

McConnell added that any tax plan would also have to be revenue neutral.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey and David Alexander Editing by W Simon)