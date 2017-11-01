FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
House tax panel chair: corporate tax cut may take 'several steps'
Sections
Featured
Medicaid crisis deepens after Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico
Medicaid crisis deepens after Hurricane Maria
Banks fearing North Korea hack ready defenses: cyber experts
Cyber Risk
Banks fearing North Korea hack ready defenses: cyber experts
New York attack suspect charged in federal court
New York attack suspect charged in federal court
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
November 1, 2017 / 10:09 PM / Updated 40 minutes ago

House tax panel chair: corporate tax cut may take 'several steps'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The chairman of the House of Representatives tax committee said on Wednesday that achieving a permanent cut in the U.S. corporate tax rate could take “several steps.”

Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee Kevin Brady (R-TX) listens as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Republican Congressional leaders about tax reform at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 5, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Republican Representative Kevin Brady, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee which is working to write a tax reform bill, told reporters: “That’s our goal and I think it’s going to take several steps through the process to achieve that.”

Brady did not elaborate on his comment but said Senate rules for reconciliation bills were a concern. Under Senate rules, tax cuts must expire if they add to the federal deficit outside a 10-year budget window.

Reporting by David Morgan; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.