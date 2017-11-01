FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
House tax bill release delayed until Thursday: sources
October 31, 2017 / 11:39 PM

House tax bill release delayed until Thursday: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives will delay the release of tax legislation for a day as lawmakers try to overcome differences involving the treatment of retirement savings accounts and state and local taxes, sources said on Tuesday.

People listen as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about tax reform in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, U.S., October 11, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Two sources knowledgeable about the discussions said the House Republican tax committee is still expected to begin deliberating on tax legislation at hearings set to start on Monday.

The bill was initially expected on Wednesday, but the sources said it would be released on Thursday instead.

Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Sandra Maler

