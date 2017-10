WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The release of a Republican tax bill, which had been expected on Wednesday, has been delayed until Thursday, Axios website reported, citing sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

People listen as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about tax reform in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, U.S., October 11, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

The delay by the House Ways and Means Committee shows the difficulties Republicans have had in agreeing on ways to raise enough money to pay for massive corporate tax cuts, Axios said.