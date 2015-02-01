FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama's budget proposals include 19 percent tax on foreign earnings: Bloomberg
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
February 1, 2015 / 4:23 AM / 3 years ago

Obama's budget proposals include 19 percent tax on foreign earnings: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama makes remarks highlighting investments to improve health and treat disease through precision medicine while in the East Room of the White House in Washington, January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama’s budget proposals will include a minimum tax of 19 percent on U.S.-based companies’ future foreign earnings and a 14 percent tax on their stockpiled offshore profits, Bloomberg news said on Saturday, citing two people familiar with the budget.

The planned taxes are part of a $3.99 trillion budget plan that will be rolled out on Monday and is designed to help middle class and poorer Americans by increasing taxes on the wealthiest, Bloomberg reported.

It said the new proposals would be part of a larger effort to overhaul the U.S. tax code and lower the current corporate rate from 35 percent, though few companies pay that top rate. But Obama and the Republicans who now control Congress disagree over how much to cut that rate and over which tax breaks would have to be eliminated or shrunk to offset the lost revenue, the Bloomberg report said.

Obama wants to use new revenue to pay for infrastructure projects and these two provisions, along with the extension of certain laws that are set to expire, would yield $565 billion over 10 years, according to one of the people cited by Bloomberg in the report (bloom.bg/1zJb5Kw).

Writing by Frances Kerry; Editing by Jeremy Laurence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.