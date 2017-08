German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries holds a Calliope mini computer as she addresses a news conference during G20 digital ministers in Duesseldorf, Germany April 7, 2017.

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany is getting signals from the United States that the Donald Trump administration will not impose a border adjustment tax on imports, Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said on Wednesday.

"We have received signals from the United States that there will not be a border adjustment tax," Zypries said.