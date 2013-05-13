FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Republican sets Friday hearing on IRS Tea Party scrutiny
#Money
May 13, 2013

U.S. Republican sets Friday hearing on IRS Tea Party scrutiny

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top Republican lawmaker in charge of oversight of the Internal Revenue Service set a hearing date for Friday to probe the agency’s admission that some employees gave extra scrutiny to conservative “Tea Party” groups seeking tax-exempt status.

Acting IRS Commissioner Steve Miller, and the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA), J. Russell George, will be the only witnesses, according to Republican Dave Camp, chairman of the Ways and Means Committee in the U.S. House of Representatives.

TIGTA is set to release a report this week examining the revelations of extra IRS scrutiny that came to light on Friday.

Reporting By Kim Dixon; Editing by Sandra Maler

