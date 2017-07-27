FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Republican leaders announce end of border tax proposal
July 27, 2017 / 6:29 PM / a few seconds ago

Republican leaders announce end of border tax proposal

Ginger Gibson

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republican leaders announced an end to the House of Representatives Republican proposal to institute a border tax on items imported into the United States as part of a tax overhaul deal struck between congressional and administration negotiators.

It is a victory for large retailers and other importers who lobbied aggressively against the proposal, including a coalition that included automakers like Toyota and stores like Target, Autozone and Best Buy.

Reporting by Ginger Gibson; Editing by Leslie Adler

