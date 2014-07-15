FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
House backs permanent ban on Internet access taxes
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
Reuters Newsmaker
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
July 15, 2014 / 5:53 PM / 3 years ago

House backs permanent ban on Internet access taxes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives voted on Tuesday to ban permanently taxes on Internet access, a prohibition that is now temporary and is set to expire in 16 weeks.

In a move opposed by some Democrats and state and local governments, the House approved a bill to bar permanently state and local governments from enacting Internet connection taxes.

The approval came on a voice vote, sending the legislation next to the Senate, where it also has bipartisan support.

The bill does not involve state sales taxes on online shopping purchases, which is a different issue. Rather, the Permanent Internet Tax Freedom Act deals with Internet access.

Congress in 1998 approved a temporary moratorium on state and local governments imposing any new taxes on Internet connections. This ban has been extended three times, most recently in 2007, but is set to expire on Nov. 1.

Reporting by Kevin Drawbaugh; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.