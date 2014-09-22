FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Treasury's Lew to discuss anti-inversion plan later on Monday
September 22, 2014 / 8:32 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. Treasury's Lew to discuss anti-inversion plan later on Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew testifies before a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on the Financial Stability Oversight Council's annual report, on Capitol Hill in Washington, in this June 25, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Files

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Obama administration will provide an update later on Monday regarding its plan on keeping businesses from changing their addresses to avoid U.S. tax bills, Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said.

“Later today, I will have more to say about our ongoing efforts to address a glaring loophole in the U.S. tax code,” Lew said in prepared remarks for a conference on climate change and economics.

Lew identified the targeted loophole as “inversions,” which is when a U.S. company shifts its tax home base to a lower-tax country by combining with a company based in that country.

Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Diane Craft

