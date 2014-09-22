U.S. Treasury's Lew to discuss anti-inversion plan later on Monday

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Obama administration will provide an update later on Monday regarding its plan on keeping businesses from changing their addresses to avoid U.S. tax bills, Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said.
“Later today, I will have more to say about our ongoing efforts to address a glaring loophole in the U.S. tax code,” Lew said in prepared remarks for a conference on climate change and economics.
Lew identified the targeted loophole as “inversions,” which is when a U.S. company shifts its tax home base to a lower-tax country by combining with a company based in that country.
