Obama: mulling options to end tax dodge, want to move quickly
August 6, 2014 / 11:01 PM / 3 years ago

Obama: mulling options to end tax dodge, want to move quickly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Wednesday that Congress should close a tax loophole exploited by firms by locating their tax domiciles overseas but added that he is considering options to address the issue unilaterally because the trend must be ended.

“We can’t solve the entire problem administratively, but what we are doing is, are there elements to existing statutes that are interpreted by rule or by regulation or by tradition or practice that can at least discourage some of the folks who may be trying to take advantage of this loophole,” he said at a news conference, discussing the practice known as “inversion.”

”We don’t want to see this trend grow,“ he added. ”That kind of herd mentality is something we want to avoid, so we want to move quickly, as quickly as possible.

Reporting by Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Eric Beech

