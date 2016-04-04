FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pfizer says won't speculate on impact of U.S. Treasury's inversion move
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
U.S.
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 4, 2016 / 11:12 PM / a year ago

Pfizer says won't speculate on impact of U.S. Treasury's inversion move

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A company logo is seen at a Pfizer office in Dublin, Ireland November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Pfizer is conducting a review of the U.S. Treasury Department’s latest actions to curb tax-avoiding “inversion” deals in which a U.S. company reincorporates overseas following the purchase of a foreign company.

“We are conducting a review of the U.S. Department of Treasury’s Notice. We won’t speculate on any potential impact until the review is completed,”  Pfizer spokeswoman Joan Campion said in an emailed statement.

The Treasury’s actions, announced earlier on Monday, is the latest to target such deals. In the largest inversion transaction ever, Dublin-based Allergan Plc has agreed to be bought by New York’s Pfizer Inc (PFE.N).

Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.