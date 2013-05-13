FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senator Baucus promises probe of IRS targeting Tea Party groups
#Money
May 13, 2013 / 3:23 PM / in 4 years

Senator Baucus promises probe of IRS targeting Tea Party groups

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic Senator Max Baucus, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, on Monday said the Internal Revenue Service should be prepared for a “full investigation” into the agency’s targeting of groups based on their political views.

“These actions by the IRS are an outrageous abuse of power and a breach of the public’s trust,” Baucus said, referring to revelations that the IRS targeted Tea Party and other conservative groups for probes into their applications for tax-exempt status.

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Vicki Allen

