Federal tax filing in U.S. to start January 31, delayed by shutdown

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Internal Revenue Service said on Wednesday that Americans can begin filing their 2013 individual tax returns on January 31, slightly later-than-normal due to October’s federal government shutdown.

Tax filing had been scheduled to start on January 21, but complications from the 16-day shutdown caused a delay, the IRS said in a statement.

“The late January opening gives us enough time to get things right with our programming, testing and systems validation,” acting IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel said in a statement.

The due date for submitting tax forms is April 15.