House Republican group moves to impeach IRS chief: Politico

IRS Commissioner John Koskinen testifies at a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing on the FY2017 budget for the Treasury Department on Capitol Hill in Washington March 8, 2016.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A group of conservative Republicans in the House of Representatives has filed a measure aimed at forcing a vote to impeach Internal Revenue Service Commissioner John Koskinen, a newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the plans by the House Freedom Caucus.

Members of the group had told House Speaker Paul Ryan they would file a privileged resolution, effectively sidestepping leaders in the Republican-dominated chamber, if he did not agree to start impeachment proceedings in the House Judiciary committee, Politico reported.

Ryan has declined to do so because of doubts the judiciary panel can make an impeachment case against Koskinen.

Politico said Louisiana Representative John Fleming filed the motion.

Koskinen faces allegations from the judiciary panel of ignoring congressional subpoenas and misleading lawmakers. The accusations stem from a 2013 case in which Republican lawmakers said the IRS scrutinized more conservative groups than liberal organizations in applications for tax-exempt status.

(This version of the story corrects spelling of Representative Fleming's surname, paragraph 4)